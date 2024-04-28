Professor Shibli Rubayat reappointed as BSEC chair

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam has been reappointed as the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for another four-year term.

His reappointment was confirmed in a finance ministry circular issued today (28 April).

"As per the Section-5(6) of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Act, 1993, Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam has been reappointed as chairman for a subsequent four-year term commencing from 17 May 2024 or the date of assumption of duties," reads the circular.

Earlier, on 4 April, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina consented to the ministry's recommendation for his reappointment.