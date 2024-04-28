Professor Shibli Rubayat reappointed as BSEC chair

Stocks

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 12:53 pm

Related News

Professor Shibli Rubayat reappointed as BSEC chair

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 12:53 pm
Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam has been reappointed as the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for another four-year term.

His reappointment was confirmed in a finance ministry circular issued today (28 April).

"As per the Section-5(6) of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Act, 1993, Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam has been reappointed as chairman for a subsequent four-year term commencing from 17 May 2024 or the date of assumption of duties," reads the circular.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, on 4 April, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina consented to the ministry's recommendation for his reappointment. 

Top News

Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam / BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

3h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

4h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

22h | Panorama
Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Helicopter is the only vehicle to enter the village

Helicopter is the only vehicle to enter the village

21m | Videos
US banned ship anchored in Chinese port

US banned ship anchored in Chinese port

1h | Videos
Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

1d | Videos
A two-and-a-half-month sports carnival is coming toward

A two-and-a-half-month sports carnival is coming toward

14h | Videos