HC seeks explanation of Netrokona AC Land on sentencing of two minors

The High Court (HC) has sought an explanation from Assistant Commissioner (Land) Razia Sultana, a mobile court judge, for her sentencing of two children in Netrokona's Atpara Upazila.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim on Thursday directed the district magistrate to submit the explanation through the attorney general's office by 26 August.

The High Court has also expressed displeasure with the recent tendency of mobile courts to dispense verdicts from chambers instead of the field.

The court said that recently, in the media, there have been several reports showing a tendency of mobile courts tendency to sentence people long after the incident takes place and the same thing happened in Netrokona.

"According to the law, mobile courts need to be conducted by being present on the spot," the court added.

The High Court also advised Attorney General AM Amin Uddin to consult Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam about providing training to executive magistrates.

On 4 August, the High Court ordered the immediate release of two minors from Netrokona, who were directed by a mobile court, to be sent to the Gazipur Child Development Centre on charges of getting married while they were still minors and not adults.

The order came from Justice M Enayetur Rahim's High Court bench after Supreme Court Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir sent an email to Justice Enayetur Rahim seeking the immediate release of the two minors. This was the first time an email was sent to a judge for someone's release.

During the case hearing, the lawyers involved sought directives from the court to hold accountable, the initial executive magistrate engaged in the case.

The lawyers said that if an administrative officer can get away without any departmental proceedings against them after something illegal happens, such illegal actions will continue to happen.