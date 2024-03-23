AC Land accused of burning excavator in Tangail

Residents of Betuazani village of Mokna union in Tangail's Nagarpur have alleged that the assistant commissioner (land) of the upazila has burned down an excavator of a local businessman.

They said a businessman named Zahirul Islam was cutting soil from his private land and selling it to a contractor on Thursday night when Nagarpur Assistant Commissioner (land) Md Abdul Malek arrived there and set the excavator on fire without prior notice.

Shariful Islam Sharif, chairman of Mokna Union Parishad, said, "If someone had illegally cut soil with an excavator, the AC land could have taken legal action against him. But it was not right to cause a loss of lakhs of taka by burning it down."

When asked, Abdul Malek said, "I did not conduct any drive. I have been falsely accused."