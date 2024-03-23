AC Land accused of burning excavator in Tangail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 07:44 pm

Related News

AC Land accused of burning excavator in Tangail

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 07:44 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Residents of Betuazani village of Mokna union in Tangail's Nagarpur have alleged that the assistant commissioner (land) of the upazila has burned down an excavator of a local businessman.

They said a businessman named Zahirul Islam was cutting soil from his private land and selling it to a contractor on Thursday night when Nagarpur Assistant Commissioner (land) Md Abdul Malek arrived there and set the excavator on fire without prior notice.

Shariful Islam Sharif, chairman of Mokna Union Parishad, said, "If someone had illegally cut soil with an excavator, the AC land could have taken legal action against him. But it was not right to cause a loss of lakhs of taka by burning it down."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When asked, Abdul Malek said, "I did not conduct any drive. I have been falsely accused."

Tangail / AC Land / excavator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

8h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

8h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

12h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

2h | Videos
Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh eyes cost-effective power from Nepal's planned mega-dam

Bangladesh eyes cost-effective power from Nepal's planned mega-dam

4h | Videos
Basics of momentum investing

Basics of momentum investing

5h | Videos