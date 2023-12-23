Netrokona-5: HC restores candidacy of Mazharul Islam

The High Court has restored the candidacy of Netrokona-5 independent candidate for the national election, Mazharul Islam Sohel.

Sohel said his candidacy was restored while speaking on Facebook live on Thursday.

Sohel collected nomination form as an independent candidate after he failed to secure nomination from Bangladesh Awami League.

According to the Returning Officer's office, the district returning officer rejected his nomination saying that the number of prospective voters on his list was less than one percent of total voters. His nomination was canceled when he appealed to the Election Commission. Later, he filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking reinstatement of his candidacy.

Now five candidates will run from this seat as Sohel, vice-president of Dhaka Metropolitan North unit of Krishak League, got back his candidacy.

The other contenders are Awami League Organising Secretary and "boat" symbol candidate Ahmed Hossain, Jatiya Party's Wahiduzzaman Talukder Azad, Trinamul BNP's Abdul Wahhab Hamidi and independent candidate Prof Dr Anwar Hossain.