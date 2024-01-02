Netrokona-bound train with 300 passengers narrowly escapes accident 

A Netrokona-bound local train carrying over 300 passengers narrowly escaped an accident in a railway bridge area at Purbadhola upazila's Balughata.

A group of unidentified people lifted 40 hooks of the railway sleeper at Purbadhola upazila on Tuesday morning.

On duty Ansar members noticed and informed railway officials.

Later, the railway officials and local administration took prompt measures to stop rail services to avert the accident, according to officials of the Netrokona railway.

Abdul Momen, master of Purbadhola station, said Ansar Commander Ziaur Rahman found several hooks unscrewed in the Balughata area around 7:00am and informed both the masters of Purbadhola and Jaria stations.

He said the train was moments away from passing through the area.

Monir Hossain, master of Jaria railway station, told The Business Standard, "The wooden sleepers are fastened to the iron sheets of the rail line with hooks. If the Ansar members had not noticed, a fatal accident might have occurred with massive casualties."

After about 40 minutes of working on this, the railway authorities reinstalled the hooks, and train operations resumed on the line.