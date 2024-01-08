Youth killed, 13 injured in post-election violence in Netrokona

A youth was killed, and 13 others were injured in a post-election clash between the supporters of Awami League candidate and the independent candidate who won Netrokona-3 (Kendua-Atpara) election.

Nurul Amin, 24, a resident of Deogaon village in Atpara upazila, died on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Bacchu Miah, in-charge of the hospital's police outpost.

In the constituency, Awami League's candidate, the incumbent MP Asim Kumar Ukil, was defeated by independent candidate Iftikhar Uddin Talukder, represented by the truck symbol. Iftiker Uddin received 76,803 votes, while Asim Kumar got 74,550.

According to local residents and police sources, following the announcement of the election results on Sunday night, supporters of the truck symbol took out victory processions in Deoshri Bazar of Sukhari Union and Deogaon area of Luneshwar Union. Clashes with boat supporters occurred at both locations, resulting in at least 14 people being injured in the two clashes.

Among those injured in the clash were truck symbol supporters Nirav Miah, Kabirul Miah, Kamrul Islam, Habibur Rahman, Ashrab Ali, Jasim Uddin, Baki Miah, Likhan Miah, Asaduzzaman, Golam Hossain, Nurul Amin, Rajon Miah, and boat supporter Taib Ali. Local residents rescued the injured and took them to Atpara and Madan Upazila Health Complex, as reported by Prothom Alo.

Boat supporter Taib Ali, truck supporter Nurul Amin, and Rajon Miah were shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital due to their critical condition. Nurul Amin and Rajan were later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital that night. Unfortunately, Nurul Amin passed away while under treatment around four o'clock today.

Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Atpara police station, stated, "A young man named Nurul Amin died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka. Additional policemen have been deployed in the area, and the law and order situation is normal."