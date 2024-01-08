Youth killed, 13 injured in post-election violence in Netrokona

Politics

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 09:55 pm

Related News

Youth killed, 13 injured in post-election violence in Netrokona

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A youth was killed, and 13 others were injured in a post-election clash between the supporters of Awami League candidate and the independent candidate who won Netrokona-3 (Kendua-Atpara) election.

Nurul Amin, 24, a resident of Deogaon village in Atpara upazila, died on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Bacchu Miah, in-charge of the hospital's police outpost.

In the constituency, Awami League's candidate, the incumbent MP Asim Kumar Ukil, was defeated by independent candidate Iftikhar Uddin Talukder, represented by the truck symbol. Iftiker Uddin received 76,803 votes, while Asim Kumar got 74,550.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to local residents and police sources, following the announcement of the election results on Sunday night, supporters of the truck symbol took out victory processions in Deoshri Bazar of Sukhari Union and Deogaon area of Luneshwar Union. Clashes with boat supporters occurred at both locations, resulting in at least 14 people being injured in the two clashes.

Among those injured in the clash were truck symbol supporters Nirav Miah, Kabirul Miah, Kamrul Islam, Habibur Rahman, Ashrab Ali, Jasim Uddin, Baki Miah, Likhan Miah, Asaduzzaman, Golam Hossain, Nurul Amin, Rajon Miah, and boat supporter Taib Ali. Local residents rescued the injured and took them to Atpara and Madan Upazila Health Complex, as reported by Prothom Alo.

Boat supporter Taib Ali, truck supporter Nurul Amin, and Rajon Miah were shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital due to their critical condition. Nurul Amin and Rajan were later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital that night. Unfortunately, Nurul Amin passed away while under treatment around four o'clock today.

Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Atpara police station, stated, "A young man named Nurul Amin died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka. Additional policemen have been deployed in the area, and the law and order situation is normal."

Bangladesh / Top News

Post-election violence / Netrokona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

10h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

15h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japanese people spending the night in cars

Japanese people spending the night in cars

1h | Videos
41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

4h | Videos
English legends failed in coaching job

English legends failed in coaching job

2h | Videos
Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

3h | Videos