Netrokona-4 MP Rebecca Momin passes away

Rebecca Momin, MP, elected from Netrokona-4 constituency, passed away on Wednesday morning (11 July) at the age of 76.

She breathed her last around 4:30am while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in the capital. Her personal assistant Mohammad Tofail Ahmed confirmed the death.

For several years, Rebecca Momin had been suffering from various ailments related to old age.

She was a three-time consecutive MP nominated by Awami League for Netrokona-4 (Madan-Mohanganj-Khaliajuri) constituency.

The MP is the wife of former AL praesidium member and former food minister Abdul Momin.

Hailed from Netrokona's Mohonganj upazila, the veteran politician is survived by a daughter and a host of well-wishers.

Rebecca, who started politics as the vice-president of Rajshahi University Chhatra League in the sixties, held various positions in the party throughout her long political career. She is a former member of the Netrakona District Awami League. In 2008, she was elected as a member of parliament for the first time as a candidate of the Awami League in the ninth national parliamentary election. She was elected from that seat for three consecutive terms.

Rebecca Momin was also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.