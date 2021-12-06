HC inquires about actions taken against Bangladeshis named in Panama, Paradise Papers

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 04:19 pm

HC inquires about actions taken against Bangladeshis named in Panama, Paradise Papers

The court asked Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to respond within 9 January

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 04:19 pm
HC inquires about actions taken against Bangladeshis named in Panama, Paradise Papers

The High Court has issued an order asking the authorities concerned what actions have been taken against the individuals and organisations that have appeared in the media in the wake of the Panama and Paradise Papers scandals. 

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice AKM Zahirul Haque passed the order on Monday.

The court asked Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to respond within 9 January, 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted a list of 43 individuals and organisations involved in money laundering to the High Court.

The list of money laundering individuals and organisations from Dhaka include Abdul Awal Mintu, Nasreen Fatema Awal, Tabith Awal, Tafsir Awal, Tajwar Md Awal, Chowdhury Faisal, Ahmed Samir, Brummer & Partners Asset Management (Bangladesh) Ltd. Moosa Bin Shamser, Fazle Elahi, KH Asadul Islam, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Imran Rahman, Eric Johnson Andres Wilson WMG Ltd Farhan Yakubur Rahman, Amanullah Chagla, Mahtaba Rahman, Shahnaz Huda Razzak.

Mohammad A Awal and Mohammad Malek are from Chattogram and Tajul Islam Tajul and Faruk Palwan from Narayanganj.

Bangladeshi individuals and organisations abroad include Mughal Farida in New York, Shahid Ullah in Texas, Mohammad Atikuzzaman in Moscow, Mohammad Rezaul Haque in Malta, and Mahmud Hossain and the Global Education System in Ireland.

Earlier on 3 October, the HC directed ACC to focus on capturing the "real" large-scale money launderers instead of businessmen.

The court had said that those who have built "Begum Para" outside the country and siphoned out money to countries abroad are the real money launderers and the ACC should take action against them.

