HC issues rule to stop grave robbery

30 April, 2024, 10:15 pm
30 April, 2024, 10:16 pm

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The High Court today (30 April) issued a rule asking the concerned parties why no action will be taken to stop grave robbery and human skeleton theft.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullaglh issued the rule today following the preliminary hearing of a writ petition filed in this regard.

The court also asked why a universal law for the proper supervision and protection of graveyards will not be enacted immediately.

Supreme Court lawyer Gholam Rahman Bhuiyan, chairman of the 'Human Rights and Social Development Organisation', filed the writ on 14 March seeking directions to prevent the theft of corpses and skeletons.

Secretaries of Home Affairs Ministry, Law Ministry, Local Government Ministry, Religious Affairs Ministry and Inspector General of Police have been asked to respond to the ruling within four weeks.

