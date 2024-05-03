High Court upholds Tk10cr fine, ban on ex-MD of Banco Finance

Court

Salah Uddin Mahmud
03 May, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 01:16 am

Related News

High Court upholds Tk10cr fine, ban on ex-MD of Banco Finance

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam dismissed the writ petition filed by Hamdul Islam challenging the decision of the BSEC on 30 April.

Salah Uddin Mahmud
03 May, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 01:16 am
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has upheld the decision of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to impose a Tk10 crore fine and a five-year ban from the capital market on Mohammad Hamdul Islam, the former managing director of Banco Finance and Investment Limited.

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam dismissed the writ petition filed by Hamdul Islam challenging the decision of the BSEC on 30 April.

BSEC found that Hamdul Islam held around 34.49 lakh pre-IPO shares of different companies, where his firm served as the issue manager, in the name of his relatives and his wife, and earned profits from the shares in violation of Public Issue Rules which states that the issue manager or his affiliates cannot hold pre-IPO shares in any way.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In November 2022, the BSEC issued a ban prohibiting Hamdul Islam from participating in the stock market for five years, alongside imposing a fine of Tk10 crore on him.

However, the High Court has directed the removal of the regulatory penalty of Tk16 crore imposed on five of his family members. This penalty had been imposed on both Hamdul Islam and his family members.

Barrister Sayed Mahsib Hossain, representing the BSEC along with Barrister AM Masum, said that Hamdul Islam was found guilty of providing benefits to his relatives through his actions as an issue manager, thus violating the laws. 

"The court upheld the BSEC verdict against him while releasing his family members from the penalty due to insufficient reasons provided for their involvement," he said.

"However, any party can appeal again," he added.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Hamdul Islam said, "I want to decide in this regard after a discussion with my lawyer."

According to BSEC sources, Hamdul Islam took advantage of several companies where he served as the issue manager, holding pre-IPO shares under the names of his relatives and wife. He also failed to cooperate with an enquiry committee formed by the commission.

Earlier in 2014, a chief executive officer of an investment bank, Kazi Saifur Rahman, was banned from all activities of the stock market for five years and fined Tk10 lakh after the BSEC found his involvement in share manipulation of Tallu Spinning Mills Ltd and Bangas Limited. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

stocks / Bangladesh / High Court / Banco finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

4h | Features
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

3h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

5h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

5h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

6h | Videos