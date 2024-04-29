Formulate policy for transfer of private institution teachers: HC

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

A High Court division bench today (29 April) ordered the concerned authorities to formulate transfer policies for teachers working in private educational institutions of the country, within 3 months.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque gave the order today.

The High Court disposed of the writ brought seeking the formulation of the policy for the transfer of nearly 5 lakh MPO- affiliated teachers of the 38,000 private educational institutions of the country.

Hundreds of teachers of MPO-affiliated educational institutions in different districts of the country filed the writ in the High Court seeking directions to formulate transfer policy.

Advocate Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah, the lawyer of the writ petitioners told the journalists that , "Though the personnel structure of private teachers of 1995, 2013 and 2018 mentions the formulation of policies for the transfer of teachers, the concerned authorities did not take any actions do so. As the formulation of the policy was delayed, the High Court today directed for the formulation of the policy within three months."

"Through this verdict, the long-standing hopes and demands of the teachers have been fulfilled. We hope that the concerned parties will follow the court's verdict and formulate policies quickly," he said.