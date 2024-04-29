Formulate policy for transfer of private institution teachers: HC

Court

BSS
29 April, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 05:54 pm

Related News

Formulate policy for transfer of private institution teachers: HC

The High Court disposed of the writ brought seeking the formulation of the policy for the transfer of nearly 5 lakh MPO- affiliated teachers of the 38,000 private educational institutions of the country.

BSS
29 April, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 05:54 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

A High Court division bench today (29 April) ordered the concerned authorities to formulate transfer policies for teachers working in private educational institutions of the country, within 3 months.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque gave the order today.

The High Court disposed of the writ brought seeking the formulation of the policy for the transfer of nearly 5 lakh MPO- affiliated teachers of the 38,000 private educational institutions of the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hundreds of teachers of MPO-affiliated educational institutions in different districts of the country filed the writ in the High Court seeking directions to formulate transfer policy.

Advocate Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah, the lawyer of the writ petitioners told the journalists that , "Though the personnel structure of private teachers of 1995, 2013 and 2018 mentions the formulation of policies for the transfer of teachers, the concerned authorities did not take any actions do so. As the formulation of the policy was delayed, the High Court today directed for the formulation of the policy within three months."

"Through this verdict, the long-standing hopes and demands of the teachers have been fulfilled. We hope that the concerned parties will follow the court's verdict and formulate policies quickly," he said.

Bangladesh

teachers / High Court / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

7h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

2h | Videos
Are the procedures for loans flawed?

Are the procedures for loans flawed?

55m | Videos
Delicious Chicken-65

Delicious Chicken-65

1h | Videos
Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

5h | Videos