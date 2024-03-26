Ten individuals honoured with CCC's Independence Memorial Award

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) today (26 March) honoured ten distinguished individuals with the "Independence Memorial Award 2024" for their remarkable contributions across various fields.

The award ceremony took place at the auditorium of Theater Institute Chattogram, where recipients were recognised for their significant achievements.

Among the awardees were Shaheed Swapan Chowdhury (posthumous) for bravery during the liberation war, Jahan Ara Angur (posthumous) for her role in the independence movement, Dr Md Ekhlas Uddin (posthumous) for contributions to healthcare, George Makwa (posthumous) for excellence in sports, Professor Mohammad Fazlul Haque for contributions to education, Syed Mohiuddin for achievements in music, Mohammad Abdus Salam for industrial development efforts, Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain for his dedication to social service, Daisy Maudud for her contributions to journalism, and Md Alamgir Apu for internationalisation of the regional languages of Chattogram.

During the award ceremony and discussion meeting, the chief guest, CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury emphasised the importance of honouring individuals who have contributed significantly to various fields.

He expressed hope that such recognition would inspire others to work diligently for the progress and development of the country, urging them to uphold patriotism, hard work, and talent.

Reflecting on the significance of history, the mayor stated, "History cannot be obstructed, much like the flow of a river. Despite attempts to erase Bangabandhu's name from history, he remains immortal due to his remarkable achievements." He highlighted Bangabandhu's iconic 7 March speech as a testament to his legacy and enduring impact on history.

The ceremony also featured speeches from Councilor Abdus Salam Masum and expressions of gratitude from Professor Mohammad Fazlul Haque, Mohammad Abdus Salam, and Daisy Moudud, among others.

Chaired by CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, the event was attended by various dignitaries, including Panel Mayor Ghiyas Uddin, Afroza Kalam, Acting Secretary Nazrul Islam, and other esteemed guests who shared their thoughts and congratulated the awardees.