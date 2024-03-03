CCC signs MoU with B-Track Solutions to launch pay-parking in Chattogram

CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam and Chief Executive Officer B-Track Solutions M Tanveer Siddiqui signed the MoU on behalf of respective authorities. Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with B-Track Solutions to launch a pilot project of pay-parking at the city's Agrabad area.

The event, graced by the presence of CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, marked a pivotal step towards managing vehicular movement and traffic congestion in the city.

Under the agreement, B-Track Solutions will commence building the necessary infrastructure for the implementation of pay-parking at designated locations in the city, starting on 7 March.

The company aims to officially introduce pay-parking in the first week of May.

At the event, Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury highlighted the importance of adopting the pay-parking system across key areas in the city to alleviate traffic congestion.

He emphasised that this initiative stems from extensive consultations and visits to various sites alongside CCC and Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) officials and the traffic department.

The pilot project in the Agrabad area paved the way for the agreement signed with B-Track Solutions, with plans for further projects pending the successful implementation of this venture.

Furthermore, the mayor underscored ongoing efforts to beautify the New Market area by reclaiming footpaths from illegal encroachments.

He assured citizens of CCC's commitment to ensuring free and safe pedestrian movement on sidewalks, alongside initiatives like pay-parking to regulate vehicle parking in the city.

The mayor called upon journalists, intellectuals, and professionals from various fields to collaborate in transforming the city into an aesthetically pleasing, traffic-managed, and environmentally sustainable urban center.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by key officials including CCC Chief Revenue Officer and acting secretary Md Nazrul Islam, Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam Manik, Chief Conservation Officer Latiful Haque Kazmi, Chief Education Officer and Mayor's Private Secretary Muhammad Abul Hashem, Urban Planner Abdullah Al Omar, Supervising Engineer Shaheen-ul-Islam Chowdhury, Md Farhadul Alam, Assistant Engineer Md Shafqat Bin Amin, along with Project Head of B-Track Solutions, Safayet Abdullah, Head of Sales Siraj Uddin, Deputy Manager Md Shah Faruqe, and Junior Executive Sarwar Hossain Chowdhury, among other officers from CCC.