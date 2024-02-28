Keeping the city clean depends on public awareness: Ctg mayor

He emphasised that cleaning the canals of accumulated soil and polythene can significantly mitigate flooding during the monsoon season

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury participated in the cleaning of a drain next to the Probortok Silver Guitar Square on the occasion of local government day on Wednesday (28 February). Photo: TBS
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury participated in the cleaning of a drain next to the Probortok Silver Guitar Square on the occasion of local government day on Wednesday (28 February). Photo: TBS

It is impossible to maintain cleanliness in the city unless people become conscious about it, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said today (28 February).

"Various activities have been taken throughout the year to keep the city clean. But the unconscious behavior of some people poses a big obstacle to maintaining a clean environment," he said while participating in cleaning the drain next to the Probortok Silver Guitar Square along with more than 50 cleaners on the occasion of local government day.

The city mayor issued a warning, stating, "If anyone indiscriminately disposes of garbage in the drains, we will bring the person under the law and impose fines for any litter found in front of institutions or houses." 

He emphasised that cleaning the canals of accumulated soil and polythene can significantly mitigate flooding during the monsoon season.

The mayor expressed his frustration as broken parts of bathroom commodes, old coated mattresses, and various non-perishable wastes, including medical waste, were found in the drain.

Highlighting the coordination with the Chattogram Development Authority to address waterlogging, he said the development work to eliminate waterlogging in 36 canals of the city is going on under the Chattogram Development Authority. 

"The excavation of soil, construction of retaining walls, guide walls, and installation of slabs in numerous canals are time-consuming tasks. Therefore, I have instructed the CDA to expedite the removal of accumulated soil from the drains and canals under the ongoing project at least before monsoon," he added.

Chattogram City Corporation Councilor Noor Mostafa Tinu, Chief Conservancy Officer Commander Latiful Haque Kazmi, Executive Engineer Mirza Fazlul Quader, Deputy Chief Conservancy Officer Morshedul Alam Chowdhury, Malaria and Mosquito Control Officer Sharful Islam Mahi and other employees of the cleaning department participated in the cleaning activities. 

Awareness leaflets were distributed among people during the drive.

