Chattogram City Corporation, Unilever, Young Power sign MoU towards plastic circularity

Corporates

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 09:16 am

Related News

Chattogram City Corporation, Unilever, Young Power sign MoU towards plastic circularity

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 09:16 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) signed an MoU today with Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), and Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) for improved plastic circularity in Chattogram City Corporation at an event at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View in Chattogram.

Under the MoU, Unilever and YPSA aim to collect 10% of Chattogram's plastic waste, strengthen 5000 waste workers' livelihoods, increase citizen awareness and formalise the informal recycling value chain in Chattogram, reads a  press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, chief executive officer, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Zaved Akhtar, CEO and managing director, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd (UBL), and Palash Chowdhury, finance director, Young Power in Action (YPSA), signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

"The canals in Chattogram suffer from the devastating effects of plastic waste, leading to the demise of fish, making land infertile, and causing waterlogging during monsoon," said chief guest Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, mayor, Chattogram City Corporation. "We do not have time to lose and must act together."

Zaved Akhtar said, "To support Bangladesh's Vision 2041, we must address plastic pollution and act faster to protect our environment...Through our initiative, we have embarked on a journey that holds the promise of creating a better and more sustainable world for generations to come."

"It is a collective responsibility for each and every one of us to protect our environment and ensure the proper management of waste in Chattogram city," said Arifur Rahman, CEO, YPSA.

Special guests of the event were Mubarak Ali, councilor and chairman of the Standing Committee for Waste Management, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Mohammad Abul Hasem, acting chief conservancy officer (deputy secretary), Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Hillol Biswas, director (deputy secretary), Chattogram Metro, Department of Environment, Shamima Akhter, director, Corporate Affairs, Partnership, and Communication, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd (UBL).

Uniliver / plastic bag / Chattogram City Corporation (CCC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

13h | Analysis
Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

18h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

20h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

21h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

16h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

17h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

15h | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline