Chattogram City Corporation, Unilever, Young Power sign MoU towards plastic circularity

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) signed an MoU today with Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), and Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) for improved plastic circularity in Chattogram City Corporation at an event at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View in Chattogram.

Under the MoU, Unilever and YPSA aim to collect 10% of Chattogram's plastic waste, strengthen 5000 waste workers' livelihoods, increase citizen awareness and formalise the informal recycling value chain in Chattogram, reads a press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, chief executive officer, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Zaved Akhtar, CEO and managing director, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd (UBL), and Palash Chowdhury, finance director, Young Power in Action (YPSA), signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

"The canals in Chattogram suffer from the devastating effects of plastic waste, leading to the demise of fish, making land infertile, and causing waterlogging during monsoon," said chief guest Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, mayor, Chattogram City Corporation. "We do not have time to lose and must act together."

Zaved Akhtar said, "To support Bangladesh's Vision 2041, we must address plastic pollution and act faster to protect our environment...Through our initiative, we have embarked on a journey that holds the promise of creating a better and more sustainable world for generations to come."

"It is a collective responsibility for each and every one of us to protect our environment and ensure the proper management of waste in Chattogram city," said Arifur Rahman, CEO, YPSA.

Special guests of the event were Mubarak Ali, councilor and chairman of the Standing Committee for Waste Management, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Mohammad Abul Hasem, acting chief conservancy officer (deputy secretary), Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Hillol Biswas, director (deputy secretary), Chattogram Metro, Department of Environment, Shamima Akhter, director, Corporate Affairs, Partnership, and Communication, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd (UBL).