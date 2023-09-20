BRTC signs MoU with Chattogram City Corporation

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between BRTC and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) for the repair of the corporation's waste vehicles.

Dr Anupam Saha, director (Finance & Accounts) of BRTC and Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, chief executive officer of CCC signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations.

According to the agreement, BRTC will repair the vehicles used in CCC's waste management work, reads a press release.

Initially, 157 vehicles will be repaired by BRTC under the agreement. Later, all 601 vehicles of the city corporation will be repaired by BRTC.

