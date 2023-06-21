Chattogram City Corp announces Tk1,887cr budget for FY24

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:38 pm

Chattogram City Corp announces Tk1,887cr budget for FY24

To end waterlogging, projects soon to recover 21 occupied canals that are out of the ongoing projects, the mayor says

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has unveiled its budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024, amounting to Tk1,887.28 crore.

After announcing it at the city corporation's auditorium on Wednesday, Chattogram City Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury also approved the Tk1,176.28-crore revised budget for FY 2022-2023.

This marked his third budget announcement since becoming the city mayor.

Of the proposed budget, some Tk950.58 crore will come from the city's own sources including city taxes, fees, and other arrears, around Tk5 crore is expected from the relief aid fund, Tk894 crore from development grants, and Tk377.70 crore from other sources.

On the other hand, in this year's budget, Tk585.26 crore has been allocated for management and maintenance. Of these, Tk310.70 crore was allocated for paying salary and remuneration, Tk43.40 crore for repair and maintenance, and Tk54.50 crore in the utility sector, including electricity, energy, and water and Tk975.30 crore for the development sector.

In the revised budget for FY23, it has been reduced to Tk1,176.28 crore from the proposed budget of Tk2,161.27 crore. Only 54.42% of the proposed budget has been implemented.

Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, during the presentation of the budget, said the City Corporation is undertaking income-generating projects as per the directive of the Prime Minister.  Besides, Tk5 crore has been allocated for mosquito eradication.

Responding to various queries from journalists, the city mayor said the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is implementing mega projects for re-excavation and renovation of 36 major canals to end waterlogging in the city. Besides, with the government's project funding, the Water Development Board and the City Corporation are working to reduce waterlogging.

The district administration has initiated a crash programme to stop the use of polythene that fills the canals and creates waterlogging. Besides, projects are coming soon to recover the 21 occupied canals that are out of the ongoing projects, he added.

