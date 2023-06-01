Casino kingpin Samrat free to go abroad for treatment, bail extended till 6 July

Casino kingpin Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat has been granted bail till 6 July and has been returned his passport so he can go abroad for treatment.

The court granted Samrat, expelled Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo League president, bail after his lawyer applied for permanent bail during the hearing of the charge sheet.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 gave the order on Thursday (1 June) in view of Samrat's lawyer's application, reports media.

The court also scheduled a new date for the charge sheet hearing on 6 July, Samrat's lawyer Afroza Shahnaz Parvin Hira confirmed the matter.

On 22 August 2022, the court granted interim bail to Samrat considering his health condition.

However, the court, in its order, asked Samrat to submit his passport while submitting his bail bond.

A RAB team detained Samrat and his aide Enamul Haque Arman in Cumilla, on 6 October 2019, after raiding a house near the Indian border.

Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam filed a case against him for amassing wealth over Tk3 crore on 12 November 2019.

The anti-corruption watchdog submitted a charge sheet against him on 26 November 2020.

Samrat came under the spotlight after RAB busted his illegal casino business at various sporting clubs in Dhaka. He was expelled from the Jubo League following his arrest.

As per Intelligence sources, being the Dhaka south city unit Jubo League president, Samrat took control of Dhaka's underworld and earned millions by facilitating illegal gamblings, casinos, extortion and tender manipulation.