HC asks why Samrat's bail should not be cancelled

The High Court on Tuesday asked authorities concerned to explain why it should not cancel the bail order of the expelled president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat.

An HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the ruling today after hearing the appeal plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking the cancellation of Samrat's bail.

In today's hearing, senior lawyer Advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC while AKM Amin Uddin Manik stood for the state.

The court has fixed 23 October for the next hearing in this regard, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan confirmed it to The Business Standard.

Yesterday, ACC appealed against the bail order granted to the expelled Juba League leader till 19 September.

On 22 August, Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman granted Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, has been granted bail in a money laundering case considering his poor health condition on a Tk10,000 bond.

Samrat staged a show-down on 26 August while appearing in public for the first time in three days after being released on bail.

He went to Dhanmondi Road No. 32 with thousands of Jubo League leaders and workers to pay respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Although Samrat was expelled from the Jubo League, his showdown was attended by leaders of various levels of the Dhaka Metropolitan South and North Committees of the Jubo League.