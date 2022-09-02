Casino kingpin Samrat’s associate Khaled also released on bail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 09:50 am

Related News

Casino kingpin Samrat’s associate Khaled also released on bail

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 09:50 am
Casino kingpin Samrat’s associate Khaled also released on bail

After the expelled president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, another expelled Juba League leader, Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan has also been released on bail.

Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan was released from the prison custody of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) on Thursday night after he secured bail in each of the seven cases against him, Dhaka Central Jail Senior Super Subhash Kumar Ghosh told The Business Standard.

Jail authorities said that the bail papers arrived in Dhaka Central Jail on Thursday evening, after which he was released around 10pm.

He was taken to BSMMU from Kashimpur jail for treatment a few days ago. 

Dhaka's Divisional Special Judge's Court granted bail to Khaled on Thursday in the case against him regarding acquisition of assets other than known income. Khaled got bail in seven cases against him through the bail of this case by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Khaled is a close aide of Samrat and the expelled organisational secretary of the Metropolitan South Juba League. Fakirapool Youngmen's Club president Khaled allegedly ran the casino and extorted money for Samrat.

On 22 August, the expelled president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, has been granted bail in a money laundering case.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman granted him bail considering his poor health condition on a Tk10,000 bond after a hearing on 22 August.

Among the four cases against Samrat, he secured bail in a money laundering case and possession of arms case on 10 April this year. 

On 11 April, he was also granted bail in a narcotics case. Then on 11 May, Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman granted him bail in a case for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

Samrat and his accomplice Enamul Haque alias Arman were arrested from Cumilla on 6 October 2019 in an anti-casino drive by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). At least 13 people including expelled Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, and controversial contractor GK Shamim were arrested in that operation.

Police, RAB and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a total of 57 cases against these 13 people arrested including Samrat.

Out of 57 cases, charge sheets have been filed in 52 cases. But the trial process of most of the cases is going on at a slow pace with the charge framing yet to be done.

Asked on the delay in the framing of charges, Chief Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said that after the charge sheet was filed, the case was transferred to different courts for trial. Steps regarding charge framing will be taken in due time.

Top News

Casino / Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat / Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

36m | Splash
PHOTOS: COURTESY

The heavenly route to Thindawl Te peak

1h | Explorer
Syed Ahmed Shawki on the set of Karagar. Photo: Collected

Syed Ahmed Shawki: “We are not big shots yet, we need time”

1h | Splash
Fazlay Rabby has been pursuing his hobby of amateur radio for more than two decades now. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bhuter Goli to International Space Station: Fazlay Rabby’s exciting radio world

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

13h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

17h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

22h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman