Graft case: Samrat’s bail extended till 8 Nov

Court

UNB
20 October, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 02:34 pm

A court in Dhaka on Thursday extended the bail of expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat till 8 November in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Dhaka Special Judge's Court-6 judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman passed the order after hearing a petition in this regard.

Besides, the court fixed 8 November for hearing the charges in the case, Afroza Shahanaz Parvin Hira, counsel for the accused, said. "Samrat was present in the court during the hearing."

On 22 August, the same court granted ad-interim bail to Samrat considering his health condition.

However, the court, in its order, asked Samrat to submit his passport while furnishing his bail bond.

Samrat was freed following the bail order. He has been undertaking treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) since then.

ACC deputy director Md Jahangir Alam filed a case against him for amassing wealth over Tk3 crore on 12 November, 2019.

The anti-corruption watchdog submitted a chargesheet against him on 26 November, 2020.

Bangladesh / Crime

Casino King Samrat / Dhaka court

