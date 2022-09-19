Samrat's bail extended till 20 October

Court

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 01:29 pm

Samrat&#039;s bail extended till 20 October

A Dhaka court has extended the bail period of the expelled president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat till 20 October in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on the charge of acquiring wealth beyond known income.

Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 Judge Al Asad Mohammad Asifuzzaman gave the order on Monday (19 September).

The court also fixed 20 October as the date for the hearing regarding the framing of charges in the case. 

"His (Samrat's) bail period ended today. Given his health condition, we appealed to the court to extend the bail on medical grounds, court granted the appeal and extended his bail till 20 Oct. At the same time, it decided to hear the charges on the case on that day," Samrat's lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji told The Business Standard. 

Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat was present at the court at the time.  His lawyer applied for permanent bail. On the other hand, ACC counsel opposed the permanent bail. After the hearing of both parties, the court maintained the bail till the fixed date.

On 22 August, Samrat was granted bail till 19 September on a bond of Tk10,000 on grounds of ill health.

Among the four cases against Samrat, he had secured bail in a money laundering case and possession of arms case on 10 April this year. 

On 11 April, he was also granted bail in a narcotics case. Then on 11 May, Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman granted him bail in a case for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

He was released on 11 May from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital after securing bail in all the four cases, but stayed on in the hospital for medical treatment.

On 16 May, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) appealed to the High Court to cancel the bail order against a case filed in 2019.

On 18 May, a High Court bench led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder cancelled his bail and ordered him to surrender to the special judge's court within seven days.

Later, Samrat appealed to the Appellate Division for staying the High Court order.

After hearing the appeal, Chamber Judge M Enayetur Rahim on 23 May sent Samrat's plea to the regular bench of the Appellate Division for a hearing on 30 May.

Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat

