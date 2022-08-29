ACC seeks cancellation of Samrat's bail

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has appealed to the High Court (HC) seeking the cancellation of the expelled president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat's bail.

ACC appealed to the HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat on (29 August) seeking cancellation of Samrat's bail.

Before this, permission for the appeal was taken from the court on Monday morning.

Senior lawyer Advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC while AKM Amin Uddin Manik was for the state.

Earlier on 22 August, Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman granted Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, has been granted bail in a money laundering case considering his poor health condition on Tk10,000 bond.

The bail will be effective till 19 September, Samrat's lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samazi told the media.

With the latest one, Samrat secured bail in four cases and there is no obstacle anymore to his release, said the lawyer.

Among the four cases against Samrat, he secured bail in a money laundering case and possession of arms case on 10 April this year.

On 11 April, he was also granted bail in a narcotics case. Then on 11 May, Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman granted him bail in a case for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

He was released on 11 May from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital after securing bail in all the four cases, but stayed on in the hospital for medical treatment.

On 16 May, the ACC appealed to the HC to cancel the bail order against a case filed in 2019. On 18 May, a High Court bench led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder cancelled his bail and ordered him to surrender to the special judge's court within seven days.

Later, Samrat appealed to the Appellate Division for staying the High Court order.

After hearing the appeal, Chamber Judge M Enayetur Rahim on 23 May sent Samrat's plea to the regular bench of the Appellate Division for a hearing on 30 May.

Samrat staged a showdown on Friday (26 August). appearing in public for the first time after being released on bail. He went to Dhanmondi Road No 32 with thousands of Jubo League leaders and workers to pay respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.