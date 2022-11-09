BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border

At least two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Lohakuchi border in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Waskurni, 32, son of Sanwar Hossain and Anwar Hossain alias Aynal Haque, 30, son of Sadek Ali of Mahishtuli village in Aditmari upazila of the district.

Quoting locals, Mohammad Ali, chairman of Bhelabari union parisad (UP), said the BSF members from Koimari Botfor camp opened fire on some Bangladeshi nationals, including Waskurni and Aynal, who went to the border area to bring cattle early in this morning.

The duo breathed their last on the spot.

On information, police went to the spot and legal action will be taken after investigation, Aditmari police station OC Moktarul Islam told The Business Standard.

When contacted, Lieutenant Colonel SM Tauhidul Alam, commanding officer (CO) of BGB-15 battalion in Lalmonirhat, said, "We have heard about the incident. Information is being collected.

"We will be able to provide details later."