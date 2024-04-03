2 Bangladeshis injured in BSF firing along Benapole border

Bangladesh

UNB
03 April, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 11:55 am

Related News

2 Bangladeshis injured in BSF firing along Benapole border

UNB
03 April, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 11:55 am
A &#039;pilot project&#039; of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam&#039;s Silchar along India&#039;s border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo
A 'pilot project' of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam's Silchar along India's border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo

Two Bangladeshi men were injured after shots were fired by the members of India's Border Security Force (BSF) at Daulatpur village in Benapole on Tuesday (2 April).

The injured were identified as Babu Mia, 32, and Dalim Hossain, 32, of the village.

Lt Col Mohammad Khurshid Anwar, commanding officer of BGB-21 Battalion, said the BSF members from Kaliani camp opened fire at Babu and Dalim when they were seen near no pillar-182 of 17/7 S along the Indian side of the border, leaving them injured.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later, the BGB members took them to the camp.

They were given medical treatment there. 
 

Top News

BSF / Benapole / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

58m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

1h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

4h | Panorama
These houses are capable of withstanding climatic shocks without deformation; they are also cost-effective. Photo: Courtesy

Reducing climate vulnerability by building climate-resilient housing in coastal areas

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

1h | Videos
Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

15h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

17h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

19h | Videos