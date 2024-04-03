2 Bangladeshis injured in BSF firing along Benapole border

A 'pilot project' of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam's Silchar along India's border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo

Two Bangladeshi men were injured after shots were fired by the members of India's Border Security Force (BSF) at Daulatpur village in Benapole on Tuesday (2 April).

The injured were identified as Babu Mia, 32, and Dalim Hossain, 32, of the village.

Lt Col Mohammad Khurshid Anwar, commanding officer of BGB-21 Battalion, said the BSF members from Kaliani camp opened fire at Babu and Dalim when they were seen near no pillar-182 of 17/7 S along the Indian side of the border, leaving them injured.

Later, the BGB members took them to the camp.

They were given medical treatment there.

