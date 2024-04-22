Bangladeshi youth killed in BSF firing in Brahmanbaria

A Bangladeshi youth was killed after being shot at by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Kasba in Brahmanbaria.

The deceased was identified as Hasan, 23, of Kayempur village under Kasba upazila, confirmed Kasba Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Shahriar Muktar.

The incident took place today (22 April) around 9am at the Putia border of Bayek union of the upazila.

BGB 60 battalion Captain Lt Colonel AM Jaber bin Jabbar said the young man was involved in smuggling. BSF personnel on patrol shot him while crossing the border, and he died on the spot.

Muhammad Shahriar Muktar said Hasan's body was recovered from the Bayek border in the morning with bullet wounds. "Details about the incident is still unclear. The matter is being investigated," Muktar added.