'I don't have a car but the BRTC bus service gave me the opportunity to see the expressway'

Passengers get on the BRTC bus to ply the elevated expressway for the first time on 18 September 2023. Photo: TBS

Retired government official Sarwar Hossain started his morning with a joyous experience of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

"I live on Indira Road. I didn't see the elevated expressway as I didn't have my own car. Today, I came to know that the BRTC bus service will run from here. That's why I came this morning to see the expressway," Sarwar told The Business Standard today.

Besides regular commuters, many came out just to visit the expressway today.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus service got a huge response from passengers on the first day of its operation.

The BRTC inaugurated a bus service on the Farmgate-Airport route via the expressway on Monday (18 September).

The service was inaugurated around 11:30am by Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri. BRTC chairman and other officials were also present.

Earlier on 15 September, BRTC's Chairman Tazul Islam said passengers would not be subjected to additional charges beyond the regular fare. He emphasised the organisation's commitment to serving the people of Bangladesh.

Ticket prices of the BRTC bus service on the elevated expressway as of 18 September 2023. Photo: TBS

Now, from three depots, eight buses will run on the Elevated Expressway. However, these will be controlled from one depot, he said.

"The buses are full. Many are travelling on while standing," said Delwar Hossain Sikder, a contractor of one of the BRTC buses.

At present, buses leave every 15 minutes from Khejur Bagan and Uttara Jasimuddin every day from 7am to 8pm. Eight buses will run on this route in the initial phase.

BRTC is charging Tk2.45 per kilometre according to the fare set by the government. The fare for 15km distance from Khejur Bagan to the Airport is Tk35 and Tk40 for 17km to Uttara Jasim Uddin.

Passengers also expressed satisfaction with this service of BRTC.

Passengers wait for tickets of the BRTC bus service on the elevated express on it's inauguration day on 18 September 2023. Photo: TBS

Nishat Anan Ritu is a regular passenger on the route. The university student said, "It is very good that this service has been launched. Now I can return back home in less time."

"It took over an hour and a half from Uttara to reach the Jute Research Institute opposite the Parliament building. Metrorail and rickshaws used to cost more than Tk150. But that cost has now come down to Tk40," she added.

Another passenger, Sumaiya Sithi, said, "The service is definitely a blessing for those of us who regularly travel from Uttara."

"However, the number of buses needs to be increased," she added.

"This is an excellent service. If BRTC can keep it up, it will be great. Lots of passengers on this route" said another passenger.

"However, they should keep a counter in Bijay Sarani as well as in Khejur Bagan," he added.

Mohammad Sarwar Hossain, a regular commuter on the route, said, "I travel on this route every day. It takes at least an hour to come from Uttara. But today it was just 10 to 15 minutes. It's really fun and great. I think this will increase the productivity of people."

The Elevated Expressway will be accessible to passengers from both ends. Farmgate-bound travellers from Uttara's Jasimuddin, the Airport Railway Station, and Kawla will be catered to by BRTC. Subsequently, they will enjoy a direct journey to the Farmgate end.

For those heading to the airport, buses will depart from Bangabandhu Golchattar at Manik Mia Avenue, near the Parliament Building. Consequently, Uttara-bound passengers can board at Khejur Bagan Bangabandhu Golchattar, Khamarbari, or Bijoy Sarani.

