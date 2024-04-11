Car catches fire on Dhaka Elevated Expressway

A car caught fire on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway in the capital Thursday (11 April) late afternoon.

No casualties were reported in the incident immediately.

The incident took place near the Kuril Bishwa Road area on Eid-Ul-Fitr day.

"Two units of firefighters brought the fire under control at around 5:43pm," said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defense.

The reason behind the fire was yet to be known. However, fire service officials suspect an electrical fault might have caused it.

"The car is a hybrid (electricity and fuel oil vehicle). Therefore, it is assumed that the fire may have started due to an electrical fault," the Prothom Alo reported citing Atikur Rahman, senior station officer of Kurmitola Fire Station.

No passenger or the driver of the car was found nearby.