BRTC starts bus services for Bangabandhu Shilpanagar workers

The state-run agency has introduced the service on the 34-kilometer stretch from the Industrial Zone's zero point to Sitakunda upazila and Baryarhat of Mirsarai upazila.

Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) today (17 March) launched bus services on an experimental basis on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar road to facilitate the movement of workers working here.

The state-run agency has introduced the service on the 34-kilometre stretch from the Industrial Zone's zero point to Sitakunda upazila and Baryarhat of Mirsarai upazila. The service caters to both general passengers and industrial area workers.

On Sunday afternoon, two BRTC double-decker buses departed zero point for Baryarhat and Sitakunda, carrying workers.

At that time, BRTC Bus Depot Sonapur Noakhali Manager (Operations) Md Omar Farooq Mehdi, Bepza Director (Commercial) Md Masood Parvez, and other officials greeted the passengers.

Every day, two double-decker buses will ply on two routes. However, alongside the industrial zone workers, anyone can board the buses on the scheduled route by paying the government-set fare.

"Many establishments within the industrial zone are now operational, employing hundreds of workers," said BRTC Bus Depot Manager Md Omar Farooq Mehdi. "BRTC has launched these bus services to ensure their smooth commute."

Bepza Director (Commercial) Md Masud Parvez stated, "The highly anticipated BRTC bus services for workers, officers, and employees of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Industrial Zone commenced on two routes from Zero Point yesterday."

"The buses will operate twice daily in the morning and afternoon, according to the office schedule," he added.

From now on, there will be no transportation problems in industrial areas. After considering the demand, the BRTC authorities will increase the bus numbers and the travel time.

Mirsarai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahfuza Zerin commented, "Over 10,000 officials and employees work at Bangabandhu Shilpanagar. The transportation crisis for their commute has been steadily increasing. Therefore, launching bus services from Shilpanagar to Sitakunda and Baryarhat is a timely move."

Mohammad Salim, managing director of Mirsarai Express, said they currently operate bus services from Chattogram city's Kadmatoli to Baryarhat. They plan to introduce another bus named "Zone Express" specifically for the convenience of Shilpanagar workers.