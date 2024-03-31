BRTC to sell advance bus tickets for Eid holidays from 2 April

Transport

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:59 pm

File photo: BSS
The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has decided to start advance sale of bus tickets from 2 April for homebound people on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Passengers will be able to buy the advance tickets from BRTC depots in different parts of the country, the BRTC said in a notification today (31 March).

The BRTC will run its "Eid Special Service" from 5 April till 14 April, it added.

Sale of return train tickets to begin 3 April

Meanwhile, Railway authorities said they will sell advance tickets for passengers returning to Dhaka after Eid from 3 April.

Return tickets for 13 April will be sold on 3 April, for 14 April on 4 April, and so on. In this way, the tickets for 13-19 April will be sold in seven days till 9 April.

Earlier, advance train tickets for 3-9 April were sold from 24-30 March.

