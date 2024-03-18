BRTC to operate 550 additional long-route buses for Eid service

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will add 550 buses to its long-route fleet to transport passengers from the capital to various destinations during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The decision has been taken as the Eid holiday is long this year," said BTRC Chairman Md Tajul Islam at a view-exchange meeting held at the BRTC building in the capital's Motijheel today (18 March).

"We have 600 buses in Dhaka city. Leaving 50 for Dhaka, the remaining 550 buses will be added to the Eid service. The existing long-route buses will operate as usual," he added.

The BRTC chairman also said a public notice will be circulated in newspapers within a few days.

Giving a comparative picture of the total number of BRTC buses in service, Tajul said, "Now there are 1,350 buses in BRTC's fleet. Among these, 1,253 buses were on route in 2023 while 1,233 were on route in 2022."