FDC ramp of elevated expressway opens today 

The ramp is expected to make traffic from the northern parts of the capital to Karwan Bazar, Banglamotor, and Moghbazar areas smoother. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country&#039;s first Elevated Expressway in Dhaka on 2 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first Elevated Expressway in Dhaka on 2 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The FDC-end ramp of Dhaka Elevated Expressway at Karwan Bazar is all set to open to traffic today (20 March).

The ramp is expected to make traffic from the northern parts of the capital to Karwan Bazar, Banglamotor, and Moghbazar areas smoother. 

"The PPP partner has completed all the physical work of the ramp. No ceremony will be held to launch this ramp. It will be opened if the minister clears it," AHMS Akter, project director, Support to Dhaka Elevated Expressway PPP Project, told The Business Standard. 

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is scheduled to formally open the new ramp. 

However, north-bound vehicles will not be allowed to ride on this new ramp, officials from the Bridges Division, the implementing agency, have clarified.  

Vehicles from Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Moghbazar, and Tejgaon areas will have to use Rangs flyover, they added. 

On 3 September last year, 11.5km Airport-Farmgate section of the planned 19.73km elevated expressway was made open to traffic a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated it.

The total project is being implemented in three phases to connect Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with Kutubkhali near Dhaka Chattagram highway via Kawla to ensure uninterrupted north-south traffic movement in the capital.

Its total length will be 46.73km, including 27km aggregate length of 31 ramps.

So far, all the three phases have seen 72.51% overall progress up to February this year. 

Md Monjur Hossain, Bridges Division secretary, told TBS, "The remaining ramps of the elevated expressway will be opened gradually after they get ready." 

He said, "The PPP partner of the project has been urged to complete the work within the stipulated time, June this year, although it will be a challenging task."

