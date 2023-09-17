BRTC buses to ply Dhaka expressway from tomorrow

An aerial view of Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 1 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah
The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will introduce a bus service through the Dhaka Elevated Expressway from Monday (18 September).

The bus service will commence from 11:am across the Farmgate-Airport route, said a notification by the Road, Transport and Highways Division today (17 September).

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the service.

Earlier on 15 September, BRTC's Chairman Tazul Islam said passengers would not be subjected to additional charges beyond the regular fare. He emphasised the organisation's commitment to serving the people of Bangladesh.

Now, from three depots, eight buses will run on the Elevated Expressway. However, these will be controlled from one depot, he explained.

The Elevated Expressway will be accessible to passengers from both ends. Farmgate-bound travellers from Uttara's Jasimuddin, the Airport Railway Station, and Kawla will be catered to by BRTC. Subsequently, they will enjoy a direct journey to the Farmgate end.

For those heading to the airport, buses will depart from Bangabandhu Golchattar at Manik Mia Avenue, near the Parliament Building. Consequently, Uttara-bound passengers can board at Khejur Bagan Bangabandhu Golchattar, Khamarbari, or Bijoy Sarani.

Chairman Tajul Islam also said toll charges would not be added to the fare at this point. "Currently, the toll is not being added to the fare. Later, the government will determine the toll to be added to the fare, and we will operate the buses at that fare."

Fares for this new service have been set competitively, with a rate of Tk35 for the 15-kilometre distance to the airport from Khajurbagan and Tk40 for the 17-kilometre journey to Jasimuddin. The fare per kilometre stands at Tk2.45. 

Thanks to an e-ticketing system, passengers can expect a seamless payment experience without the risk of additional charges.

The introduction of public transport on the Elevated Expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel times for passengers. However, buses will not make stops for pick-ups or drop-offs along the way. The decision to increase the number of vehicles on this route will be determined based on passenger demand and overall operational conditions.

As part of the initiative, BRTC prepared eight double-decker buses at their depot.

Earlier on 3 September, BRTC Chairman Tazul Islam announced a decision to run a bus service through the elevated expressway with 79 buses.

Dhaka Elevated Expressway / BRTC bus

