BIWTC to start ferry service for motorcycles at Shimulia from Tuesday

Bangladesh

UNB
17 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:48 am

Related News

BIWTC to start ferry service for motorcycles at Shimulia from Tuesday

UNB
17 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:48 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) will start ferry services for motorcycles at Shimulia from Tuesday (18 April).

Ferry service will be provided every three hours on the Shimulia-Mangalmazhi route from tomorrow for motorcycle crossing, BIWTC announced via a press release on Sunday (16 April).

Besides on Tuesday, BIWTC's passenger ship "MV Madhumati" will start its Eid journey from Dhaka Sadarghat (Lalkuthi) wharf to Chandpur-Barishal-Jhalkathi-Kaukhali-Hularhat-Charkhali and Baramachua.

Top News

Shimulia Ghat / Eid Holiday / Holidaymakers / motorcycles / Bikers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

57m | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

1h | Panorama
Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

1d | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

15h | TBS Today
We are all over

We are all over

16h | TBS Stories
Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

17h | TBS Stories
what will I do?

what will I do?

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 