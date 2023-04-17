BIWTC to start ferry service for motorcycles at Shimulia from Tuesday
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) will start ferry services for motorcycles at Shimulia from Tuesday (18 April).
Ferry service will be provided every three hours on the Shimulia-Mangalmazhi route from tomorrow for motorcycle crossing, BIWTC announced via a press release on Sunday (16 April).
Besides on Tuesday, BIWTC's passenger ship "MV Madhumati" will start its Eid journey from Dhaka Sadarghat (Lalkuthi) wharf to Chandpur-Barishal-Jhalkathi-Kaukhali-Hularhat-Charkhali and Baramachua.