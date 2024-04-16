Over 6,000 extra containers pile up at Ctg port despite operations on Eid holidays

Despite the Chittagong Port remaining fully operational during the Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh holidays, the anticipated benefits were not reflected in container delivery activities.

Over 6,000 additional containers have accumulated at the port within a span of just eight days, since 9 April.

On Eid day, container deliveries plummeted to zero, with only around 1,000 containers being delivered on other days of the 5-day government sanctioned holiday. This starkly contrasts with the normal delivery rate of 4,000 to 4,500 containers per day during regular times.

According to the Chittagong Port Authority, meetings are held with stakeholders before every Eid, ensuring them of operational readiness of the port along with all services available for deliveries. However, the reluctance of importers to receive goods undermines the port's viability during holidays.

However, the port users said that though the port remains open, banks and customs are not fully operational during the holidays. Moreover, factory warehouses remain closed and there are also restrictions on the movement of good laden vehicles. These issues lead to importers not receiving deliveries during the holidays, the port users added.

Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) Secretary General Ruhul Amin Shikder said that a significant reduction in container deliveries is seen before and after Eid which results in congestion at ports and depots, terming it a recurring issue every year.

"There is a ban on covered van movement for three days before and after Eid. Because of this, importers face problems in taking delivery of goods. Other problems during Eid holidays include harassment on roads and extra fare. However, transportation of export goods remains outside this restriction," he further said.

He also emphasised the need for coordinated efforts from all concerned to ensure uninterrupted transportation of goods along with ensuring the smooth journey of passengers during Eid holidays.

Container deliveries have not yet reached normal levels even yesterday despite the port being fully operational. As of yesterday, 8am, a total of 6,066 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers accumulated in the port yard.

Container delivery at the Chittagong port is calculated within a 24-hour period from 8:00 AM on the previous day to 8:00 AM the next day.

According to port authorities, on 9 April only 4,104 TEU containers were delivered from the port and the numbers kept going down in the following days.

On 10 April only 3,195 containers were delivered, on 11 April, 819 and on 12 April, the number of numbers delivered were zero (the value is from 8am Eid day to the next day 8am).

On 13 April, only 671 containers were delivered, on 14 April, 1,189, on 15 April, 1,422, and on 16 April, the number was 2,745.

On 9 April, the number of containers at Chittagong port was 33,417 TEU. However, on 16 April (yesterday), the number of containers rose to 39,483 containers.

Md Omar Farooq, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority, said, "Though we assured continued delivery operations during Eid holidays, no containers were delivered from the port on Eid day. The port, which typically handles 9,000 to 10,000 containers daily, only managed to handle 572 TEUs on Eid."

The container yard capacity of Chittagong port is 53,518 TEU. A 15 percent capacity has to be kept vacant to keep the port operational. According to port authorities, it is considered normal to have around 45,500 TEU containers in the port yard. However, the port authority says that the figures of containers stored in the port yard are normal.

Regarding the issue, Shafiqul Alam Jewel, vice chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association, highlighted the closure of customs operations during Eid holidays while underscoring the necessity of keeping all relevant institutions operational to leverage the benefits of port operation.

He also emphasised the importance of government decisions at the policy-making stage to ensure uninterrupted import-export activities.