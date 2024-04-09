Hospital directors asked to ensure health services during Eid holidays: Minister

The directors of all hospitals have been instructed to ensure health services during the Eid holidays, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Samanta Lal Sen today.

"I will pay surprise visits to hospitals and monitor the activities myself to ensure that services are offered without inturuption. I won't disclose the timing or location of my visits. I will oversee hospitals not only in Dhaka but also outside the capital," he said while talking to reporters at the ministry.

Mentioning that people will enjoy a long holiday this year as Pohela Baishakh will be celebrated after Eid, the minister said instructions were given to the hospital authorities to provide good food to the physicians, who will be on duty during holidays, and patients as most shops remain closed during eid vacation.

Claiming that the number of patients with dengue infection has decreased slightly, Samanta said awareness is the key to curbing dengue.

"First of all, we must stop dengue mosquito breeding and the next focus is on treatment. We have already had a meeting about what is needed for treatment. I will sit again after Eid so there is no shortage of treatment," he said.