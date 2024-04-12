70-80% hotels booked as tourists flock to Cox's Bazar during Eid holidays

Bangladesh

Nupa Alam
12 April, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 07:35 pm

This photo was taken at the Cox&#039;s Bazar beach on Friday (12 April). Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS
This photo was taken at the Cox's Bazar beach on Friday (12 April). Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS

After quite a dry spell during Ramadan, 70-80% of hotels were booked on Friday (12 April) after tourists flocked to Cox's Bazar beach as people across the country have been enjoying their holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh.

In this regard, the President of Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel Guest House Owners Association Alhaj Abul Qasem Sikder said businessmen are happy that after Ramadan, the tourists gathered as expected during the holidays. 

"More than 500 residential hotels in Cox's Bazar were 70-80% booked on Friday [12 April]. Number of tourists is growing," he said.

Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office says the weather is quite warm there with a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius today. 

Executive Magistrate of the Cox's Bazar Tourism Cell Masud Rana said the local administration and law enforcement forces have taken all kinds of measures to ensure that no incoming tourist is subjected to harassment and suffering. 

"Taking into account the large number of tourists during the long holiday, additional security measures have also been taken up," he said.

Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Mahfuzul Islam said they've held various meetings to prepare for the incoming tourists.

"There are four levels of security for the tourists. The district police and tourist police are working together to ensure their safe and comfortable travel at Cox's Bazar," he added.

Cox's Bazar / Eid Holiday / Tourists

