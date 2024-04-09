Eid journey: Heavy vehicle pressure on Bangabandhu Expressway as govt holiday nears

Long queues of vehicles are seen waiting at the Padma Bridge toll plaza as the government holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr is set to begin tomorrow (10 April). The photo was taken at the Mawa end of the bridge on 9 April. Photo: TBS

With the government holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr commencing tomorrow (10 April), the number of south-bound vehicles increased at the Munshiganj end of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route since this morning (9 April).

The toll collection at the seven booths of the Padma Bridge toll plaza has continued without interruption despite the increased traffic.

Even though there were long queues of vehicles at the toll booths, traffic movement on the highway remained normal till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, a significant number of motorcycles were seen on the highway, as many commuters opted for two-wheelers to reach their destinations ahead of the anticipated rush of homebound travellers.

Many have opted for two-wheelers to reach their destinations ahead of the anticipated rush of homebound travellers during Eid holidays. The photo was taken at the Mawa end of the bridge on 9 April. Photo: TBS

Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of the Padma Bridge site office, said vehicle pressure on the highway started to increase since last night.

"Vehicles had to wait at the toll plaza for some time due to heavy traffic since today morning. However, there have been no disruptions in the Eid journey on the highways this time. There are no reported disturbances in the area," he told The Business Standard.