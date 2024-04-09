Dhaka-Ctg highway sees less traffic

Transport

UNB
09 April, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 03:54 pm

Related News

Dhaka-Ctg highway sees less traffic

UNB
09 April, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 03:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Holidaymakers travelling on the Dhaka-Chattagram highway witnessed no traffic congestion today (9 April) despite the increased number of vehicles on the highway. 

Shahinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Highway Police, said vehicles were seen crossing the highway smoothly, and no tailback was seen on the 105-km area of Dhaka-Chattogram highway from Daudkandi toll plaza to Mohammad Ali point.

Though the highway witnessed a heavy flow of vehicles on Monday night, the situation returned to normal on Tuesday morning, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A few number of export-oriented good-laden vehicles and vegetables-laden trucks were seen plying the highway, he said.

Highway police, district police and local administration are working to keep the vehicular movement normal.

They were seen performing duties at important points on the highway, including Daudkandi, Eliotganj, Madhaia, Chandina, Nimsar, Cantonment, Alekhachar, Paduar Bazar, Guagazi, Mia Bazar, Chouddagram, and Chiora points.

Depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon, the Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled to be celebrated on  10 April or 11 April. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka-Chattogram Highway / Dhaka-Chittagong / Eid journey / Eid Holiday / Holidaymakers / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

19h | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

20h | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

21h | Videos
Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

22h | Videos