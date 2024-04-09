Dhaka-Ctg highway sees less traffic

Holidaymakers travelling on the Dhaka-Chattagram highway witnessed no traffic congestion today (9 April) despite the increased number of vehicles on the highway.

Shahinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Highway Police, said vehicles were seen crossing the highway smoothly, and no tailback was seen on the 105-km area of Dhaka-Chattogram highway from Daudkandi toll plaza to Mohammad Ali point.

Though the highway witnessed a heavy flow of vehicles on Monday night, the situation returned to normal on Tuesday morning, he added.

A few number of export-oriented good-laden vehicles and vegetables-laden trucks were seen plying the highway, he said.

Highway police, district police and local administration are working to keep the vehicular movement normal.

They were seen performing duties at important points on the highway, including Daudkandi, Eliotganj, Madhaia, Chandina, Nimsar, Cantonment, Alekhachar, Paduar Bazar, Guagazi, Mia Bazar, Chouddagram, and Chiora points.

Depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon, the Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled to be celebrated on 10 April or 11 April.