Bangladeshi siblings drown in Sea of Oman

Two Bangladeshi migrants drowned in the Sea of Oman while taking a bath in Al Shifa beach area in Muscat early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Abbas , 25, and his brother Azad ,20, sons of late Ahmed Hossain, of Chandgaon Para, Ward No. 4 under Nazirhat Municipality of Fatikchari upazila.

According to the locals, the two brothers had been living in the Hamriyah area of Oman for a long time. Recently their father died and they along with other family memebrs came to the country.

Later, Abbas and Azad went back to Oman leaving behind their mother.

Quoting family members, Md Shahjahan, councilor of Nazirhat Municipality, said on Monday around 3am (local time), the two brothers went to Al-Sifah Beach in Muscat. While bathing, Abbas and Azad were washed away by a strong wave and went missing.

Other friends searched for them but failed to trace them during the night.

Later, Oman Royal Police recovered the bodies of the two brothers on Monday morning.

Now, their bodies were kept in the morgue of Qurum Royal Police Hospital in Muscat, Councilor Shahjahan added.