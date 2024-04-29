Man blindfolded, thrown from roof of nine-storey building on suspicion of theft in Dhaka

Man blindfolded, thrown from roof of nine-storey building on suspicion of theft in Dhaka

He died after being under treatment for two days

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A man was beaten, tied, blindfolded and thrown from the roof of a nine-storey building on suspicion of theft in the Nodda area of Gulshan in Dhaka on Thursday (25 April).

The victim, Shakil, 25, a rickshaw puller by profession, died on Saturday night after being under treatment for two days.

According to the victim's family members, Shakil occasionally worked as a mason's assistant. He was beaten up for four and half hours and thrown from the roof for allegedly stealing electric wires.

Hridoy Mia, brother of Shakil, said Shakeel was drinking tea at a tea stall in that area in the afternoon when two boys came and took him away.

"It was a planned murder," he added.

Shakil's father Alek Mia filed a case with Gulshan Police Station over the incident.

Police have arrested Imran Hossain Shuvo, 20, son of the building owner, in connection with the incident, said Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Sheikh Shahanur Rahman.

"Imran Hossain Shubo has been arrested and sent to jail through the court. Efforts are underway to arrest the other unidentified accused," he added.

Comments

