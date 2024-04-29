Upazila elections: 1 dead as law enforcers open fire over alleged rigging in Kurigram

UNB
29 April, 2024, 01:05 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 01:10 am

After vote counting ended at the Azimpur union, a clash erupted between two groups over allegations of vote rigging, said Rezaul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Birol Police Station.

A person was killed and six others were injured as members of law enforcement agencies opened fire in clashes over rigging in upazila parishad election in Dinajpur's Birol upazila.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 70, of Shinguil village.

The injured are receiving treatment at different hospitals. 

After vote counting ended at the Azimpur union, a clash erupted between two groups over allegations of vote rigging, said Rezaul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Birol Police Station.

Law enforcers then opened fire that left Ali dead.

