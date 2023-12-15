Bangladesh discusses labour issues with US

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran met US acting secretary of labour Julie Su in Washington DC on Friday. Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran met acting US Secretary of Labour Julie Su in Washington DC on Friday and had an exclusive interaction on various bilateral issues.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an event organised by the US Department of Labour in the US capital today, said a press release received today.

During the meeting, the ambassador and the acting US Secretary of Labour discussed the current labour situation in Bangladesh and steps taken by the government to improve workers' rights.

They agreed to remain engaged at different levels of the two governments on the labour standard of Bangladesh and further understand the concerns of the parties.

Ambassador Imran also met with Deputy Under Secretary of US Department of Labour Thea Lee at the same event.

Salim Reza, Minister (Commerce) of Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC, was also present during the meetings.