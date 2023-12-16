India, US greet Bangladeshis on 52nd Victory Day

Victory Day

People of Bangladesh celebrates the Victory Day on 16 December. Photo: TBS
People of Bangladesh celebrates the Victory Day on 16 December. Photo: TBS

India has conveyed warm greetings to the people of Bangladesh marking the Victory Day of Bangladesh.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr AK Abdul Momen and the Government and people of Bangladesh on the 52nd Bijoy Dibosh!," said Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in a message.

He said the India-Bangladesh Maitri (friendship) has not only served the interest of its people but also been an example beyond.

The United States has also extended greetings to Bangladesh.

"Happy Victory Day, Bangladesh," said the Embassy in a message.

The US Embassy said they salute the "courage and sacrifice" of the Bangladeshi people in their quest for independence.

"May this day continue to inspire unity, peace, and prosperity," the message reads.

 

