Bangladesh to provide labour updates to US soon: Commerce secy

Bangladesh is set to brief the United States on the latest labour developments in the country, said Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh on Monday (4 December).

"A meeting, known as the "three plus five," is on the horizon which will feature discussions on the implementation and the most recent advancements regarding Bangladesh's national action plan for labour rights," the secretary said during a media interaction after a comprehensive review meeting regarding Bangladesh's labour situation and the recently released memorandum on labour rights by the United States, applicable globally.

The United States has endorsed a memorandum outlining labour rights. It holds the authority to enforce various sanctions, such as trade embargoes, against individuals, organisations, or states found in violation of these labour rights.

Bangladesh faces potential consequences under these restrictions, likely impacting its export relations with the US.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington has cautioned the Ministry of Commerce about Bangladesh potentially becoming a target of the US policy. There are indications that the United States might make such decisions for political motives.

Simultaneously, the European Union is actively pursuing steps related to labour and human rights within the countries from which it imports goods.

Given that the EU and USA are Bangladesh's primary markets, this has raised substantial concerns among exporters.

Responding to these concerns, the senior secretary claimed that no trade bans are imminent for Bangladesh but stressed the mutual desire, shared by the US and Bangladesh, to witness continual improvements in the labour situation.

"There hasn't been a situation for imposing a trade ban on Bangladesh. The US just wants the situation to improve. So do we", he asserted.

Highlighting improvements in labour conditions, Tapan Kanti Ghosh mentioned legislative actions taken such as the amendments to the Beza and Labour Act.

He said, "A meeting was held last month with the European Union regarding the labour situation in Bangladesh. Talks were also held with the United States at the Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (Ticfa) meeting last September. They expressed satisfaction in those meetings."

Tapankanti Ghosh said, "Both the United States and the European Union are encouraging further progress from us. We also recognize the potential for advancements. This ongoing reform process reflects our commitment to continuous improvement

He emphasised the ongoing reform initiatives, citing the introduction of a universal pension system that incorporates workers into various social security programs.

Despite progress, the commerce secretary acknowledged the need for further development, particularly because 60% of Bangladesh's exports are directed to the European Union and the United Kingdom.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, Labour Secretary Md Ehsan E Elahi, BGMEA President Farooq Hasan, and BKME Executive President Md Hatim were also in attendance at the Ministry of Commerce's press briefing today.

Labour Secretary Md Ehsan E Elahi highlighted that while some parts of the National Action Plan have been executed, several remain pending.

"The European Union has outlined 7 to 8 specific points that require attention. The government along with the owners will soon amend those and present them in the upcoming parliament session," he said.