US proud to partner with Bangladesh on many of today's most pressing issues: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Independence Day on 26 March.

On behalf of the United States of America, Blinken extended warm wishes to all Bangladeshis on this special day.

Blinken said in a statement that the United States looks forward to enhancing the partnership and people-to-people ties between the two countries in the year ahead.

"The United States is proud to partner with Bangladesh on many of today's most pressing issues, including combating climate change, advancing economic development, responding to the Rohingya refugee crisis, supporting peacekeeping operations worldwide, and addressing global health challenges," he said.

Blinken said the partnership plays an important role in ensuring a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"As Bangladesh celebrates another year of independence, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening democratic governance and protecting human rights – efforts which will increase Bangladesh's prosperity," he said.