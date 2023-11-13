Army chief heads to Singapore to attend CGF general assembly

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Singapore on Monday for an official visit to attend the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly-2023.

He will participate at the event as the president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association. The assembly will be held in Singapore on 14-15 November, said an ISPR release on Monday.

In addition to attending the assembly, he will also vote in the CGF Executive Committee elections.

Delegates from Olympic committees of various countries will attend the assembly.

Additionally, the Army chief is slated to participate in both the "Workshop and Regional Meeting" and the "Presentation and Pre-assembly Discussion."

Moreover, he will engage in bilateral meetings, sharing insights on sports development issues with representatives from different countries' National Olympic Committees.

SM Shafiuddin Ahmed is expected to conclude his visit and return home on 16 November.

