Army chief returns home from Qatar

UNB
06 March, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 03:42 pm

A file photo of Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.
Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home on Wednesday after attending the 'Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) in Qatar.

The DIMDEX was held on 4-5 March, said a press release of ISPR.

The conference discussed several issues including creating an atmosphere of mutual trust by improving relations among respective land forces, developing professional relations, strengthening regional security system, dealing with conflict problems, joint training and long-term plans for modernisation of forces.

Besides, the army chief also held bilateral meetings with the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces and senior military officials including the chiefs of army from different countries.

SM Shafiuddin left for Qatar on 3 March.

