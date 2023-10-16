Army Chief SM Shafiuddin visits Jashore

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited the 55 Infantry Division and Jashore Area on Sunday.

The Army Chief first inspected the widening and development project of the National Highway (N-806) in Narail under the supervision of the Army's 24 Engineer Construction Brigade.

He directed to complete the project within the stipulated time by maintaining the quality of the work and without causing any inconvenience to the public.

He then inspected the final practice of the Armed Commando cadre conducted by the division in the Mochara area of Narail district as part of his inspection of the training activities of the 55 Infantry Division.

He also inaugurated the 'Principal Sheikh Rokonuddin Ahmed Mother and Child Welfare Hospital set up on his land to improve the quality of public health services and distributed food and gift items among the locals.

Later, he visited the medical campaign organized by the Army and exchanged views with the freedom fighters and locals.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 55 Infantry Division and Area Commander-Jashore Area, senior army officers and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.