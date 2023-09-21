Army chief off to China and India to attend opening of Asian Games, Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs' Conclave

The Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (BAR), OSP, ndu, psc, PhD left for China and India on an official visit today to attend the opening of the 19th Asian Games in China and the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs' Conclave (IPAC) in India, said a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, he will observe various games and sports events including the opening of the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China on 23 September as the president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association. In addition, the Army Chief will interact with the presidents and secretaries General of the National Olympic Associations of various countries.

After his visit to China, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will participate in the Indo-Pacific Army Chief's Conclave (IPAC) conference to be held in Delhi on 25-27 September at the invitation of the Indian Army Chief.

The aim of this conference is to create an atmosphere of mutual trust, develop professional relations and strengthen the regional security system by improving relations between the ground forces of friendly countries.

In addition, in this conference, military officers of various friendly countries will participate in mutual meetings and discuss working together to strengthen training cooperation among themselves.

The army chief is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on 28 September wrapping up the official tour.